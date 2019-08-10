TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 9, 2019

_____

863 FPUS54 KBRO 100856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

TXZ253-110300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

80. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ255-110300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

80. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ257-110300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to

114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ252-110300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 106. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ254-110300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

111 to 116.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ256-110300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to

114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

110 to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ248-110300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 107. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ249-110300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 106. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 106.

$$

TXZ250-110300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 105. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 100 to

105.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ353-110300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 104. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ251-110300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

111 to 116.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

111 to 116.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ351-110300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to

114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

110 to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather