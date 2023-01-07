TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 6, 2023 _____ 931 FPUS54 KEWX 070802 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 TXZ192-072115- Travis- Including the city of Austin 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ205-072115- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ183-072115- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ220-072115- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ187-072115- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ193-072115- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ190-072115- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ172-072115- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ208-072115- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ206-072115- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ224-072115- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ228-072115- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ184-072115- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ209-072115- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ219-072115- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ188-072115- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ223-072115- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ207-072115- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ191-072115- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ222-072115- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ189-072115- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ186-072115- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ202-072115- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Less humid with lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ225-072115- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ194-072115- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ171-072115- Llano- Including the city of Llano 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ217-072115- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ204-072115- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ185-072115- Real- Including the city of Leakey 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ203-072115- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Less humid with lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ173-072115- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ221-072115- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ218-072115- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 202 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70. $$