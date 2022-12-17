TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

TXZ192-172130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Highs

in the mid 40s. Lows around 20. Wind chill readings as low as

5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.

TXZ205-172130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, blustery and much colder with lows in

the lower 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.

TXZ183-172130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind

chill readings as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

TXZ220-172130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

TXZ187-172130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk and much colder with lows around

20. Wind chill readings as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

readings as low as 5 above in the morning.

TXZ193-172130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Blustery with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Wind chill readings around

20 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind

chill readings as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.

TXZ190-172130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Highs

in the mid 40s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill readings as low as

zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings

as low as zero in the morning.

TXZ172-172130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Highs

in the lower 40s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill readings as low as

zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings

as low as zero in the morning.

TXZ208-172130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 50. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, blustery and much colder with lows

around 20. Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.

TXZ206-172130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, blustery and much colder with lows

around 20. Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.

TXZ224-172130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, blustery. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings as low as

10 above.

TXZ228-172130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

TXZ184-172130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill readings as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

readings as low as zero in the morning.

TXZ209-172130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, blustery and much colder with lows

around 20. Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.

TXZ219-172130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

TXZ188-172130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Highs

in the lower 40s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill readings as low as

zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings

as low as zero in the morning.

TXZ223-172130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling to

around 40 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, blustery. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings as low as

5 above.

TXZ207-172130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, blustery and much colder with lows in

the lower 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.

TXZ191-172130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Highs

in the upper 40s. Lows around 20. Wind chill readings as low as

5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.

TXZ222-172130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

TXZ189-172130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Highs

in the mid 40s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill readings as low as

zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

readings as low as zero in the morning.

TXZ186-172130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Highs

in the mid 40s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill readings as low as

zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

readings as low as zero in the morning.

TXZ202-172130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind

chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

TXZ225-172130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature around 50. East winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, blustery and much colder with lows in

the lower 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Wind chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.

TXZ194-172130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings as low as

15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.

TXZ171-172130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Highs

in the lower 40s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill readings as low as

zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings

as low as 5 above in the morning.

TXZ217-172130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

TXZ204-172130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill readings as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind

chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

TXZ185-172130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill readings as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

readings as low as zero in the morning.

TXZ203-172130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind

chill readings as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind

chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

TXZ173-172130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Highs

in the mid 40s. Lows around 20. Wind chill readings as low as

zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill readings as low as zero in the morning.

TXZ221-172130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

TXZ218-172130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

216 AM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

