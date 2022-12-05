TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 4, 2022

480 FPUS54 KEWX 050833

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

TXZ192-052145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle this morning. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ205-052145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle with a slight chance of

showers this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ183-052145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ220-052145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle with a slight chance of

showers this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ187-052145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle with a slight chance of

showers this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ193-052145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ190-052145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle this morning. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ172-052145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ208-052145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle with a slight chance of

showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ206-052145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle with a slight chance of

showers this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ224-052145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle this morning. Areas

of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ228-052145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle with a slight chance of

showers this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ184-052145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ209-052145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ219-052145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle with a slight chance of

showers this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ188-052145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool

with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ223-052145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle with a slight chance of

showers this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ207-052145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle with a slight chance of

showers this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ191-052145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle this morning. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ222-052145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle this morning. Areas

of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ189-052145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle this morning. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ186-052145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle this morning. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ202-052145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle this morning. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ225-052145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle this morning. Areas

of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ194-052145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle with a slight chance of

showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ171-052145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ217-052145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle this morning. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ204-052145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle with a slight chance of

showers this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ185-052145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle this morning. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ203-052145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle with a slight chance of

showers this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ173-052145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ221-052145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle with a slight chance of

showers this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ218-052145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

233 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle with a slight chance of

showers this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

