TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 21, 2022

683 FPUS54 KEWX 220921

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

TXZ192-222230-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy

fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ205-222230-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

TXZ183-222230-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ220-222230-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ187-222230-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ193-222230-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature around 50. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ190-222230-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy

fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ172-222230-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ208-222230-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ206-222230-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ224-222230-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

TXZ228-222230-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around

60. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ184-222230-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ209-222230-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ219-222230-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ188-222230-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy

fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ223-222230-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

TXZ207-222230-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ191-222230-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy

fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ222-222230-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

TXZ189-222230-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ186-222230-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ202-222230-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

TXZ225-222230-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

around 70.

TXZ194-222230-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature around 50. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ171-222230-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy

fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ217-222230-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

TXZ204-222230-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

TXZ185-222230-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ203-222230-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around

60. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

TXZ173-222230-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ221-222230-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

TXZ218-222230-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

321 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around

60. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

