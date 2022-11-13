TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 12, 2022

804 FPUS54 KEWX 130851

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

TXZ192-132200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ205-132200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ183-132200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ220-132200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ187-132200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ193-132200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ190-132200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

60. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ172-132200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ208-132200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ206-132200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ224-132200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ228-132200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ184-132200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ209-132200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ219-132200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ188-132200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ223-132200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ207-132200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ191-132200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ222-132200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ189-132200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ186-132200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ202-132200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ225-132200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ194-132200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ171-132200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ217-132200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ204-132200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ185-132200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ203-132200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around

70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ173-132200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ221-132200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ218-132200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

251 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 70.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

