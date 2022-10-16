TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 15, 2022

564 FPUS54 KEWX 160823

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

TXZ192-162130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ205-162130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Less humid with

lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ183-162130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ220-162130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ187-162130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ193-162130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Less

humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ190-162130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ172-162130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ208-162130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ206-162130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ224-162130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Less humid with

lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ228-162130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly

in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ184-162130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows around 60.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ209-162130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ219-162130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ188-162130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ223-162130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Less humid with

lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ207-162130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ191-162130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ222-162130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ189-162130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ186-162130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ202-162130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs around 70. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ225-162130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Less humid with

lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ194-162130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ171-162130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ217-162130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s

in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ204-162130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ185-162130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ203-162130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower

60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ173-162130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ221-162130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ218-162130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

323 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 70. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s

in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

