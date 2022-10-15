TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 14, 2022

_____

246 FPUS54 KEWX 150856

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

TXZ192-152200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ205-152200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ183-152200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower

60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ220-152200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ187-152200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs

around 70. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ193-152200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 50.

$$

TXZ190-152200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower

60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ172-152200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower

60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 50.

$$

TXZ208-152200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ206-152200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ224-152200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ228-152200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 80.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ184-152200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 60.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ209-152200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling to around

70 in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ219-152200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ188-152200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper

50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ223-152200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 50.

$$

TXZ207-152200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ191-152200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ222-152200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ189-152200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower

60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ186-152200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ202-152200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ225-152200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ194-152200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ171-152200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ217-152200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ204-152200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ185-152200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ203-152200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ173-152200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ221-152200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ218-152200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

