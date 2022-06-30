TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

570 FPUS54 KEWX 300822

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

TXZ192-302130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ205-302130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ183-302130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ220-302130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ187-302130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ193-302130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature

falling into the lower 90s this afternoon. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ190-302130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in

the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ172-302130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ208-302130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ206-302130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ224-302130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

110.

$$

TXZ228-302130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot.

Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ184-302130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ209-302130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Temperature falling into the upper 80s this afternoon. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ219-302130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs

100 to 105. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ188-302130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in

the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ223-302130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling to

around 90 this afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ207-302130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ191-302130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ222-302130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ189-302130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ186-302130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-302130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ225-302130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperature falling into the mid 80s this afternoon. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

110.

$$

TXZ194-302130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into the lower 90s this

afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ171-302130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ217-302130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs

100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ204-302130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ185-302130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-302130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ173-302130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ221-302130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ218-302130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

