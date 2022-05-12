TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

014 FPUS54 KEWX 120719

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

TXZ192-122030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ205-122030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ183-122030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ220-122030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot

with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ187-122030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ193-122030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ190-122030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ172-122030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ208-122030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ206-122030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ224-122030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ228-122030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ184-122030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ209-122030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ219-122030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

around 70. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ188-122030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ223-122030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ207-122030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ191-122030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ222-122030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ189-122030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ186-122030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ202-122030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ225-122030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ194-122030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ171-122030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ217-122030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ204-122030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ185-122030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ203-122030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ173-122030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ221-122030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ218-122030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

219 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

