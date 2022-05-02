TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 1, 2022

_____

075 FPUS54 KEWX 020833

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

TXZ192-022145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ205-022145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ183-022145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ220-022145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100.

$$

TXZ187-022145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ193-022145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ190-022145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ172-022145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ208-022145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ206-022145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ224-022145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ228-022145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ184-022145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ209-022145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ219-022145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ188-022145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ223-022145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ207-022145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ191-022145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ222-022145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ189-022145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ186-022145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ202-022145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ225-022145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ194-022145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ171-022145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ217-022145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ204-022145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ185-022145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ203-022145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100.

$$

TXZ173-022145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ221-022145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ218-022145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

333 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather