Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

TXZ192-302200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ205-302200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

TXZ183-302200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ220-302200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ187-302200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

TXZ193-302200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ190-302200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

TXZ172-302200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

TXZ208-302200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

TXZ206-302200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ224-302200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

TXZ228-302200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ184-302200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ209-302200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ219-302200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ188-302200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

TXZ223-302200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ207-302200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

TXZ191-302200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ222-302200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ189-302200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

TXZ186-302200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

TXZ202-302200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around

70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ225-302200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ194-302200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ171-302200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

TXZ217-302200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ204-302200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ185-302200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ203-302200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ173-302200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ221-302200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ218-302200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

355 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

