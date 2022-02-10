TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

TXZ192-102130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ205-102130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ183-102130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs

around 70. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ220-102130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs around 80.

$$

TXZ187-102130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

$$

TXZ193-102130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ190-102130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ172-102130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ208-102130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 60. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ206-102130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ224-102130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ228-102130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ184-102130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ209-102130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ219-102130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ188-102130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ223-102130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-102130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-102130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ222-102130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ189-102130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-102130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ202-102130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ225-102130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ194-102130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ171-102130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ217-102130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ204-102130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ185-102130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ203-102130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ173-102130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ221-102130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ218-102130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

