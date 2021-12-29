TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the

mid 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill readings

around 20 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings as low

as 15 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

70. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill readings as

low as 15 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings as low

as 15 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

around 70.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings as low

as 15 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the

mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings around

20 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the

lower 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings as low

as 15 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

70. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the

mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings around

20 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs

around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

70. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs around

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the

mid 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings around

20 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

80. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

247 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

80. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

