TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 11, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

TXZ192-122100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ205-122100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ183-122100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ220-122100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ187-122100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ193-122100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ190-122100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ172-122100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ208-122100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-122100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ224-122100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ228-122100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ184-122100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ209-122100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ219-122100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ188-122100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ223-122100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-122100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-122100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ222-122100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ189-122100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ186-122100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ202-122100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ225-122100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ194-122100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ171-122100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ217-122100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ204-122100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ185-122100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-122100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ173-122100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ221-122100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ218-122100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

148 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

