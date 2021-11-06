TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 5, 2021 _____ 677 FPUS54 KEWX 060811 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 TXZ192-062115- Travis- Including the city of Austin 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ205-062115- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ183-062115- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ220-062115- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ187-062115- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ193-062115- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ190-062115- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ172-062115- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ208-062115- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ206-062115- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ224-062115- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ228-062115- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ184-062115- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .VETERANS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ209-062115- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ219-062115- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ188-062115- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ223-062115- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ207-062115- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ191-062115- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ222-062115- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ189-062115- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ186-062115- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ202-062115- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .VETERANS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ225-062115- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ194-062115- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph before midnight, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ171-062115- Llano- Including the city of Llano 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ217-062115- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ204-062115- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ185-062115- Real- Including the city of Leakey 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ203-062115- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ173-062115- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ221-062115- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ218-062115- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 311 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$