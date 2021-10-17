TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

TXZ192-180745-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ205-180745-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ183-180745-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ220-180745-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ187-180745-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ193-180745-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ190-180745-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ172-180745-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ208-180745-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ206-180745-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ224-180745-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ228-180745-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

TXZ184-180745-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ209-180745-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ219-180745-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ188-180745-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ223-180745-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ207-180745-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ191-180745-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ222-180745-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ189-180745-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ186-180745-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ202-180745-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ225-180745-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ194-180745-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ171-180745-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ217-180745-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ204-180745-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ185-180745-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ203-180745-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ173-180745-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ221-180745-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ218-180745-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

135 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

