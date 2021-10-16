TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

215 FPUS54 KEWX 161840

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

TXZ192-170745-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ205-170745-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ183-170745-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ220-170745-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ187-170745-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ193-170745-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph before midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ190-170745-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ172-170745-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ208-170745-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ206-170745-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ224-170745-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ228-170745-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ184-170745-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ209-170745-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ219-170745-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ188-170745-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ223-170745-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ207-170745-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ191-170745-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ222-170745-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ189-170745-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ186-170745-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ202-170745-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ225-170745-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ194-170745-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph before midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ171-170745-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ217-170745-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ204-170745-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ185-170745-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ203-170745-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ173-170745-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ221-170745-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ218-170745-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

140 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

