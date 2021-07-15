TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 14, 2021 _____ 013 FPUS54 KEWX 150710 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 TXZ192-152015- Travis- Including the city of Austin 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ205-152015- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ183-152015- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ220-152015- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ187-152015- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ193-152015- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ190-152015- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ172-152015- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ208-152015- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ206-152015- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ224-152015- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ228-152015- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ184-152015- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ209-152015- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ219-152015- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ188-152015- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ223-152015- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ207-152015- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ191-152015- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ222-152015- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ189-152015- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ186-152015- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ202-152015- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ225-152015- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ194-152015- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ171-152015- Llano- Including the city of Llano 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ217-152015- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ204-152015- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ185-152015- Real- Including the city of Leakey 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ203-152015- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ173-152015- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ221-152015- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ218-152015- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 210 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$