TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 13, 2021 _____ 851 FPUS54 KEWX 140729 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 TXZ192-142030- Travis- Including the city of Austin 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ205-142030- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ183-142030- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ220-142030- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ187-142030- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ193-142030- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ190-142030- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ172-142030- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ208-142030- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ206-142030- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ224-142030- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ228-142030- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ184-142030- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ209-142030- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ219-142030- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ188-142030- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ223-142030- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ207-142030- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ191-142030- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ222-142030- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ189-142030- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ186-142030- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ202-142030- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ225-142030- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ194-142030- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ171-142030- Llano- Including the city of Llano 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ217-142030- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ204-142030- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ185-142030- Real- Including the city of Leakey 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ203-142030- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ173-142030- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ221-142030- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ218-142030- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 229 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$