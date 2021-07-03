TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 2, 2021 _____ 650 FPUS54 KEWX 030750 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 TXZ192-032100- Travis- Including the city of Austin 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ205-032100- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ183-032100- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ220-032100- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ187-032100- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ193-032100- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph before midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ190-032100- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ172-032100- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ208-032100- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph before midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ206-032100- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ224-032100- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ228-032100- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ184-032100- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ209-032100- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ219-032100- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ188-032100- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ223-032100- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ207-032100- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ191-032100- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ222-032100- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ189-032100- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ186-032100- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ202-032100- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ225-032100- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ194-032100- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph before midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ171-032100- Llano- Including the city of Llano 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ217-032100- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ204-032100- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ185-032100- Real- Including the city of Leakey 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ203-032100- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ173-032100- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ221-032100- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ218-032100- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 250 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$