TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 13, 2021 _____ 211 FPUS54 KEWX 140837 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 TXZ192-142145- Travis- Including the city of Austin 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ205-142145- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ183-142145- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ220-142145- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ187-142145- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ193-142145- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ190-142145- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ172-142145- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ208-142145- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ206-142145- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ224-142145- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ228-142145- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ184-142145- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ209-142145- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ219-142145- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ188-142145- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ223-142145- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ207-142145- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ191-142145- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ222-142145- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ189-142145- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ186-142145- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ202-142145- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ225-142145- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ194-142145- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ171-142145- Llano- Including the city of Llano 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ217-142145- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ204-142145- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ185-142145- Real- Including the city of Leakey 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ203-142145- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ173-142145- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ221-142145- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ218-142145- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$