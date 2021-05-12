TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 11, 2021 _____ 451 FPUS54 KEWX 120907 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 TXZ192-122215- Travis- Including the city of Austin 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ205-122215- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ183-122215- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ220-122215- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ187-122215- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ193-122215- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ190-122215- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ172-122215- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ208-122215- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ206-122215- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ224-122215- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ228-122215- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ184-122215- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ209-122215- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ219-122215- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ188-122215- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ223-122215- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ207-122215- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ191-122215- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ222-122215- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ189-122215- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ186-122215- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ202-122215- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ225-122215- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ194-122215- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ171-122215- Llano- Including the city of Llano 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ217-122215- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ204-122215- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ185-122215- Real- Including the city of Leakey 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ203-122215- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ173-122215- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ221-122215- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ218-122215- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 407 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$