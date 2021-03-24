TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

_____

426 FPUS54 KEWX 240843

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

TXZ192-242145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ205-242145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ183-242145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ220-242145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ187-242145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ193-242145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ190-242145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ172-242145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ208-242145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ206-242145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ224-242145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ228-242145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ184-242145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ209-242145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ219-242145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ188-242145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ223-242145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ207-242145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ191-242145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ222-242145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ189-242145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ186-242145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ202-242145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ225-242145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ194-242145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ171-242145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ217-242145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ204-242145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ185-242145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50. East

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ203-242145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north with

gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ173-242145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ221-242145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ218-242145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

343 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather