TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 8, 2021

_____

436 FPUS54 KEWX 091016 AAA

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

TXZ192-092330-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of showers, freezing rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ205-092330-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 25 to 30 after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ183-092330-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ220-092330-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow, slight chance of

showers and freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ187-092330-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 15-20.

Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers, freezing rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ193-092330-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of showers and freezing rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ190-092330-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 15-20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 15-20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers, snow and chance of freezing rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ172-092330-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around

15. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 15-20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and snow in the afternoon. Highs

around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ208-092330-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of showers and freezing rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ206-092330-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ224-092330-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance

of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ228-092330-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers,

freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ184-092330-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows 15-20.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 15-20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ209-092330-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance

of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ219-092330-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of dense fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ188-092330-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 40. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around

15. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 15-20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ223-092330-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance

of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ207-092330-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of showers and freezing rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ191-092330-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of showers, freezing rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ222-092330-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance

of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ189-092330-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 15-20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 15-20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers, freezing rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ186-092330-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers before

midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around

15. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 15-20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers, freezing rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ202-092330-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

around 40.

$$

TXZ225-092330-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance

of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ194-092330-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of showers and freezing rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ171-092330-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 10-15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ217-092330-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers, freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ204-092330-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings

20 to 25 after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and freezing rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ185-092330-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 50. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s.

$$

TXZ203-092330-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ173-092330-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 15-20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of showers, snow and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ221-092330-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ218-092330-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

416 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. East winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather