TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 3, 2021 _____ 974 FPUS54 KEWX 040939 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 TXZ192-042245- Travis- Including the city of Austin 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ205-042245- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ183-042245- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ220-042245- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ187-042245- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ193-042245- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ190-042245- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ172-042245- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. $$ TXZ208-042245- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ206-042245- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ224-042245- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ228-042245- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ184-042245- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ209-042245- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ219-042245- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ188-042245- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. $$ TXZ223-042245- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ207-042245- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ191-042245- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ222-042245- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ189-042245- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ186-042245- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ202-042245- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ225-042245- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ194-042245- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ171-042245- Llano- Including the city of Llano 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. $$ TXZ217-042245- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ204-042245- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ185-042245- Real- Including the city of Leakey 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ203-042245- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ173-042245- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ221-042245- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ218-042245- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 339 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather