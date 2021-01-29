TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 29, 2021 _____ 168 FPUS54 KEWX 300129 AAA ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas...UPDATED National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 TXZ192-301430- Travis- Including the city of Austin 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ205-301430- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ183-301430- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Low in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ220-301430- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ187-301430- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ193-301430- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ190-301430- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ172-301430- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ208-301430- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ206-301430- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ224-301430- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ228-301430- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ184-301430- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ209-301430- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ219-301430- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ188-301430- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, warmer, cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ223-301430- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ207-301430- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ191-301430- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ222-301430- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ189-301430- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ186-301430- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ202-301430- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ225-301430- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ194-301430- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ171-301430- Llano- Including the city of Llano 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ217-301430- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ204-301430- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ185-301430- Real- Including the city of Leakey 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ203-301430- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ173-301430- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ221-301430- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ218-301430- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather