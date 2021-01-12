TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 12, 2021 _____ 883 FPUS54 KEWX 121941 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 TXZ192-130845- Travis- Including the city of Austin 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ205-130845- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ183-130845- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ220-130845- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ187-130845- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ193-130845- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ190-130845- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ172-130845- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ208-130845- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows around 30. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ206-130845- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ224-130845- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ228-130845- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ184-130845- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ209-130845- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ219-130845- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ188-130845- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ223-130845- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ207-130845- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ191-130845- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ222-130845- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ189-130845- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ186-130845- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ202-130845- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ225-130845- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ194-130845- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ171-130845- Llano- Including the city of Llano 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ217-130845- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ204-130845- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ185-130845- Real- Including the city of Leakey 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ203-130845- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ173-130845- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ221-130845- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ218-130845- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 141 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$