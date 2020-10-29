TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
TXZ192-292030-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 50.
TXZ205-292030-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
TXZ183-292030-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ220-292030-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ187-292030-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ193-292030-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ190-292030-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ172-292030-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ208-292030-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ206-292030-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ224-292030-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
50. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ228-292030-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ184-292030-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ209-292030-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ219-292030-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ188-292030-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ223-292030-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ207-292030-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ191-292030-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ222-292030-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ189-292030-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ186-292030-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ202-292030-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
TXZ225-292030-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
50. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ194-292030-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ171-292030-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ217-292030-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ204-292030-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 50.
TXZ185-292030-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ203-292030-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ173-292030-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ221-292030-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
TXZ218-292030-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
216 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
