TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

TXZ192-261945-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas

of drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ205-261945-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ183-261945-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy

drizzle. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Chance of rain before midnight, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ220-261945-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ187-261945-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas

of drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ193-261945-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ190-261945-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas

of drizzle. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ172-261945-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas

of drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Occasional drizzle and rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ208-261945-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts

to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-261945-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas

of drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ224-261945-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before

midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ228-261945-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ184-261945-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of

drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Chance of rain before midnight, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ209-261945-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ219-261945-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ188-261945-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas

of drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ223-261945-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-261945-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-261945-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas

of drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ222-261945-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before

midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ189-261945-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas

of drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-261945-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas

of drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before

midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-261945-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before

midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ225-261945-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ194-261945-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ171-261945-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas

of drizzle. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Occasional drizzle and rain likely in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ217-261945-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of rain before

midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ204-261945-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ185-261945-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas

of drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before

midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ203-261945-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of rain before

midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ173-261945-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and areas

of drizzle. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ221-261945-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ218-261945-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

141 AM CDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and patchy drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

