TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers before

midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts

to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers before

midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling

into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers before

midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers before

midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

