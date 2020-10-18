TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 17, 2020
_____
640 FPUS54 KEWX 180838
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
TXZ192-182145-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ205-182145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ183-182145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ220-182145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ187-182145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Areas of
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ193-182145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ190-182145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ172-182145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ208-182145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ206-182145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ224-182145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ228-182145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ184-182145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ209-182145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ219-182145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ188-182145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ223-182145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ207-182145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ191-182145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ222-182145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ189-182145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Areas of
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ186-182145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ202-182145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ225-182145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ194-182145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ171-182145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ217-182145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ204-182145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ185-182145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ203-182145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ173-182145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ221-182145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ218-182145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
338 AM CDT Sun Oct 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
_____
