TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ205-192115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ183-192115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ220-192115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ187-192115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ193-192115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ190-192115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ172-192115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ208-192115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ206-192115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ224-192115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ228-192115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TXZ184-192115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ209-192115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ219-192115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TXZ188-192115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ223-192115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ207-192115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ191-192115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ222-192115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ189-192115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ186-192115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ202-192115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ225-192115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ194-192115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ171-192115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ217-192115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ204-192115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ185-192115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ203-192115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ173-192115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ221-192115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ218-192115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

