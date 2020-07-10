TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2020

665 FPUS54 KEWX 100702

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

TXZ192-102015-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ205-102015-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

TXZ183-102015-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 105-110. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ220-102015-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 105-110.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ187-102015-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ193-102015-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early

before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100-105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

TXZ190-102015-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ172-102015-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ208-102015-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100-105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

TXZ206-102015-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

TXZ224-102015-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 107 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ228-102015-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up

to 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat index

readings up to 109 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 107 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 110. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

TXZ184-102015-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 105-110.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ209-102015-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100-105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ219-102015-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up

to 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 106. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 105-110. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 100-105.

TXZ188-102015-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 100-105.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ223-102015-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 100-105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

TXZ207-102015-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100-105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ191-102015-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

TXZ222-102015-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 109 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 105-110.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

100-105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ189-102015-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ186-102015-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 100-105.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ202-102015-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up

to 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105-110. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ225-102015-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 108 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ194-102015-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100-105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ171-102015-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 105-110.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 105. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ217-102015-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

100-105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 110. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 105-110. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

TXZ204-102015-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up

to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 105-110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 105-110. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ185-102015-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ203-102015-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

97-102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105-110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ173-102015-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ221-102015-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up

to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 105-110.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

100-105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

TXZ218-102015-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

202 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 106. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 110. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 105-110. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 100-105.

