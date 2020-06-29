TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 28, 2020

_____

832 FPUS54 KEWX 290800

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

TXZ192-292100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ205-292100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ183-292100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ220-292100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ187-292100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ193-292100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph late in the morning. Highest heat index readings up to

107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ190-292100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ172-292100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ208-292100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning. Highest heat index readings up to

107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph late in the morning. Highest heat index readings up to

107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ206-292100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ224-292100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning. Highest heat index readings up to

106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ228-292100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early

before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ184-292100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ209-292100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ219-292100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early

before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ188-292100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph early in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ223-292100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning. Highest heat index readings up to

107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to

109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-292100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ191-292100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph late in the morning. Highest heat index readings up to

106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ222-292100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning. Highest heat index readings up to

107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ189-292100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph late in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-292100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-292100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ225-292100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to

106 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ194-292100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph late in the morning. Highest heat index readings up to

106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ171-292100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ217-292100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ204-292100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ185-292100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-292100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ173-292100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ221-292100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ218-292100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather