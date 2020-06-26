TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
TXZ192-262130-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ205-262130-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ183-262130-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ220-262130-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ187-262130-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ193-262130-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely and chance of showers in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ190-262130-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ172-262130-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ208-262130-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ206-262130-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ224-262130-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ228-262130-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ184-262130-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ209-262130-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ219-262130-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ188-262130-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 70.
TXZ223-262130-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ207-262130-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ191-262130-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ222-262130-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ189-262130-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ186-262130-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 70.
TXZ202-262130-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ225-262130-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ194-262130-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ171-262130-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ217-262130-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ204-262130-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ185-262130-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ203-262130-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ173-262130-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ221-262130-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ218-262130-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
316 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
