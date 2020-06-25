TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

124 FPUS54 KEWX 250823

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

TXZ192-252130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ205-252130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ183-252130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ220-252130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ187-252130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ193-252130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ190-252130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ172-252130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ208-252130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ206-252130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ224-252130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ228-252130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ184-252130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ209-252130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ219-252130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ188-252130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph early in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ223-252130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ207-252130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ191-252130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ222-252130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ189-252130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ186-252130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ202-252130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ225-252130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ194-252130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. East winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ171-252130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ217-252130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ204-252130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ185-252130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ203-252130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ173-252130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ221-252130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ218-252130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

323 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

