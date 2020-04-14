TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020

_____

583 FPUS54 KEWX 140756

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

TXZ192-142100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ205-142100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ183-142100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ220-142100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ187-142100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ193-142100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ190-142100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ172-142100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ208-142100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ206-142100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ224-142100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ228-142100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ184-142100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ209-142100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ219-142100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ188-142100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ223-142100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ207-142100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ191-142100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ222-142100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ189-142100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ186-142100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ202-142100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ225-142100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ194-142100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ171-142100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ217-142100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ204-142100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ185-142100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ203-142100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ173-142100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ218-221-142100-

Zavala-Wilson-

Including the cities of Crystal City and Floresville

256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather