TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around

80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers with thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady

or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight,

then showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers with thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady

or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady

or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morni