TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020
295 FPUS54 KEWX 150821
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
TXZ192-152130-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ205-152130-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ183-152130-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ220-152130-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ187-152130-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ193-152130-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ190-152130-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ172-152130-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ208-152130-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ206-152130-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ224-152130-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming east 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ228-152130-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ184-152130-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ209-152130-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ219-152130-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ188-152130-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ223-152130-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ207-152130-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ191-152130-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ222-152130-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ189-152130-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ186-152130-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ202-152130-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ225-152130-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ194-152130-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ171-152130-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ217-152130-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ204-152130-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ185-152130-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ203-152130-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ173-152130-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ221-152130-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ218-152130-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
