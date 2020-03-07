TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
TXZ192-072215-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ205-072215-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ183-072215-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ220-072215-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ187-072215-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ193-072215-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ190-072215-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ172-072215-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ208-072215-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ206-072215-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ224-072215-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80.
TXZ228-072215-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ184-072215-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ209-072215-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ219-072215-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around
70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ188-072215-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ223-072215-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ207-072215-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ191-072215-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ222-072215-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ189-072215-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ186-072215-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ202-072215-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ225-072215-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ194-072215-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ171-072215-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ217-072215-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ204-072215-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ185-072215-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ203-072215-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ173-072215-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ221-072215-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ218-072215-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
303 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
