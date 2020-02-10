TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 9, 2020
_____
705 FPUS54 KEWX 100900
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
TXZ192-102200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ205-102200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with showers likely and chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ183-102200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ220-102200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ187-102200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ193-102200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ190-102200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ172-102200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ208-102200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ206-102200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ224-102200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ228-102200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ184-102200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ209-102200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ219-102200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ188-102200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ223-102200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ207-102200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ191-102200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ222-102200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ189-102200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ186-102200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ202-102200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ225-102200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ194-102200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ171-102200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ217-102200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ204-102200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ185-102200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ203-102200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ173-102200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ221-102200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ218-102200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
300 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather