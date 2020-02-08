TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
TXZ192-082230-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
around 60.
TXZ205-082230-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and patchy drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ183-082230-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ220-082230-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
TXZ187-082230-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and areas of drizzle after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ193-082230-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ190-082230-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ172-082230-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ208-082230-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ206-082230-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and patchy drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ224-082230-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ228-082230-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
TXZ184-082230-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and patchy drizzle after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of
showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ209-082230-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ219-082230-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
TXZ188-082230-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers before midnight, then showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ223-082230-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ207-082230-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ191-082230-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TXZ222-082230-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ189-082230-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and patchy drizzle after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 60.
TXZ186-082230-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and patchy drizzle after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 60.
TXZ202-082230-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and patchy drizzle after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ225-082230-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ194-082230-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ171-082230-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ217-082230-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
TXZ204-082230-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and patchy drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ185-082230-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and areas of drizzle after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ203-082230-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TXZ173-082230-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ221-082230-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ218-082230-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
325 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
