TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 5, 2020

_____

466 FPUS54 KEWX 060930

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

TXZ192-062230-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ205-062230-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ183-062230-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ220-062230-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ187-062230-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ193-062230-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ190-062230-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ172-062230-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ208-062230-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ206-062230-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ224-062230-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ228-062230-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-062230-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ209-062230-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ219-062230-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ188-062230-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ223-062230-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ207-062230-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ191-062230-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ222-062230-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ189-062230-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ186-062230-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ202-062230-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ225-062230-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ194-062230-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ171-062230-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ217-062230-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ204-062230-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ185-062230-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ203-062230-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ173-062230-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs around 60. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ221-062230-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ218-062230-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

330 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather