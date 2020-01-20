TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
TXZ192-202215-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ205-202215-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers before midnight, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ183-202215-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
before midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
TXZ220-202215-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ187-202215-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers before midnight, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ193-202215-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ190-202215-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers before midnight, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ172-202215-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers before midnight, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ208-202215-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ206-202215-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers before midnight, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
40. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ224-202215-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ228-202215-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers before midnight, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ184-202215-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 40.
TXZ209-202215-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ219-202215-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ188-202215-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ223-202215-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ207-202215-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ191-202215-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers before midnight, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ222-202215-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ189-202215-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers before midnight, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
TXZ186-202215-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
TXZ202-202215-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ225-202215-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ194-202215-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ171-202215-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ217-202215-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ204-202215-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers before midnight, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ185-202215-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ203-202215-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers before midnight, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ173-202215-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ221-202215-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ218-202215-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers before midnight, then showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
