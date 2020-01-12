TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2020

246 FPUS54 KEWX 120929

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

TXZ192-122230-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ205-122230-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ183-122230-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ220-122230-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ187-122230-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ193-122230-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ190-122230-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ172-122230-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ208-122230-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ206-122230-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ224-122230-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ228-122230-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ184-122230-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ209-122230-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ219-122230-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ188-122230-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ223-122230-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ207-122230-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ191-122230-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ222-122230-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ189-122230-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ186-122230-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ202-122230-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ225-122230-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ194-122230-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ171-122230-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ217-122230-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ204-122230-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ185-122230-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ203-122230-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ173-122230-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ221-122230-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. East

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

70. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ218-122230-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

329 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

