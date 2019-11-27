TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019
_____
136 FPUS54 KEWX 270842
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
TXZ192-272145-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ205-272145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ183-272145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ220-272145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Not as warm. Clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ187-272145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ193-272145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ190-272145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ172-272145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ208-272145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ206-272145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ224-272145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ228-272145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Not as warm. Clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ184-272145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ209-272145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ219-272145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Not as warm. Clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ188-272145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ223-272145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ207-272145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ191-272145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ222-272145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Clear. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ189-272145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ186-272145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ202-272145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ225-272145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ194-272145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ171-272145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ217-272145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ204-272145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ185-272145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ203-272145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ173-272145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ221-272145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ218-272145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
242 AM CST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather