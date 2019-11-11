TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 10, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
TXZ192-112300-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely before
midnight, then a chance of rain, slight chance of freezing rain
and light sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lowest wind chill
readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ205-112300-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before
midnight, then a chance of rain, light sleet and slight chance of
freezing rain after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings
20 to 25 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ183-112300-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of showers late in the morning. Chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid
40s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain and
freezing rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain,
freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ220-112300-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before
midnight, then rain likely and chance of light sleet after
midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ187-112300-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of showers late in the morning. Chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the
upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely and chance of
freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of rain, slight
chance of freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. No sleet
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ193-112300-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely before
midnight, then a chance of rain, slight chance of freezing rain
and light sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows
around 30. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lowest wind chill readings
15 to 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ190-112300-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain
likely before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and light
sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper
20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to
20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much colder. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to
20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Wind chill
readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ172-112300-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain and
freezing rain before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing
rain and light sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows
in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest wind chill
readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much colder. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Wind chill
readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ208-112300-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely before
midnight, then a chance of rain, slight chance of freezing rain
and light sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lowest wind chill
readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ206-112300-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely before
midnight, then a chance of rain, slight chance of freezing rain
and light sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lowest wind chill
readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ224-112300-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the morning.
Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before
midnight, then rain likely and chance of light sleet after
midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ228-112300-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely before
midnight, then rain likely and chance of light sleet after
midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ184-112300-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of showers late in the morning. Chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the
lower 40s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain and
freezing rain before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing
rain and light sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows
in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings
20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Wind chill
readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ209-112300-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the morning.
Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely before
midnight, then a chance of rain, light sleet and freezing rain
after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to
25 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ219-112300-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before
midnight, then rain likely and chance of light sleet after
midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ188-112300-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain
likely before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain and
light sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the
mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill readings 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Much colder. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Wind chill readings
20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ223-112300-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the morning.
Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before
midnight, then a chance of rain, light sleet and freezing rain
after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to
25 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain and light sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ207-112300-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely before
midnight, then a chance of rain, light sleet and slight chance of
freezing rain after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lowest wind chill readings
20 to 25 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ191-112300-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain
likely before midnight, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and
light sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the
upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lowest wind chill readings
15 to 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ222-112300-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the morning.
Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before
midnight, then rain and light sleet likely after midnight. No
sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ189-112300-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain
likely before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and light
sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper
20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 10 to
15 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ186-112300-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of showers late in the morning. Chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the
lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain
likely before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and light
sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 10 to
15 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind
chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Wind chill readings
20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ202-112300-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of showers late in the morning. Chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the
lower 50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before
midnight, then a chance of rain, light sleet and slight chance of
freezing rain after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph
decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ225-112300-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the morning.
Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before
midnight, then a chance of rain and light sleet after midnight.
No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to
25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ194-112300-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before
midnight, then a chance of rain, slight chance of freezing rain
and light sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows
around 30. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings
15 to 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ171-112300-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain and
freezing rain before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing
rain and light sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows
in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings
20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Much colder. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Wind chill readings
20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ217-112300-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph
increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before
midnight, then a chance of rain and light sleet after midnight.
No sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ204-112300-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before
midnight, then a chance of rain, light sleet and slight chance of
freezing rain after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings
20 to 25 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ185-112300-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of showers late in the morning. Chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid
40s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain and
freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and
light sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the
upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Wind chill
readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ203-112300-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of showers late in the morning. Chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the
lower 50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to
north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before
midnight, then a chance of rain, light sleet and slight chance of
freezing rain after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph
decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ173-112300-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain and
freezing rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain,
freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. No sleet
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings
15 to 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ221-112300-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the morning.
Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before
midnight, then a chance of rain, light sleet and freezing rain
after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to
25 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to
25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ218-112300-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
400 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to north
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain before
midnight, then rain likely and chance of light sleet after
midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain and light sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
