TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers with possible
drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ205-302100-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely with
possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ183-302100-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ220-302100-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers
with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ187-302100-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely with
possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ193-302100-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely with
possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ190-302100-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers with possible
drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ172-302100-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers with possible
drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ208-302100-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely with
possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ206-302100-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely with
possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ224-302100-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely with
possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Showers and isolated thunderstorms
before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ228-302100-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers
with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ184-302100-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely with possible drizzle
and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to
25 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ209-302100-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely with
possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ219-302100-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers
with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ188-302100-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers with possible
drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ223-302100-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely with
possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ207-302100-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely with
possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ191-302100-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely with
possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ222-302100-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers with
possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ189-302100-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely with
possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ186-302100-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers with possible
drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around
30. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ202-302100-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers
likely with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ225-302100-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely with
possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Showers and isolated thunderstorms
before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ194-302100-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely with
possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ171-302100-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers with possible
drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
TXZ217-302100-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers
with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 40. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 80.
TXZ204-302100-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely with
possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ185-302100-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely with
possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Lowest wind
chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ203-302100-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely with
possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ173-302100-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers with possible
drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ221-302100-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely with
possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ218-302100-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
250 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers
with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
