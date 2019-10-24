TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 23, 2019
_____
607 FPUS54 KEWX 240832
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
TXZ192-242145-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ205-242145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to
25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ183-242145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in
the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ220-242145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ187-242145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ193-242145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ190-242145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ172-242145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ208-242145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to
25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ206-242145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ224-242145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ228-242145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows around 50.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ184-242145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 20 to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ209-242145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ219-242145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ188-242145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ223-242145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ207-242145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ191-242145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ222-242145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ189-242145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ186-242145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ202-242145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ225-242145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ194-242145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ171-242145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ217-242145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy, cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ204-242145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ185-242145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ203-242145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ173-242145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ221-242145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ218-242145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight. Lows around 50.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 70.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather